Pieter Scholtz (second left) joined Guinness PRO14 side Scarlets in 2020 from South African side Southern Kings

Wasps have agreed a deal to sign Scarlets prop Pieter Scholtz at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who joined Scarlets in 2020 from South African side Southern Kings, has made eight appearances for the Welsh region so far this term.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told the club website: external-link "He is an impressive scrummager, who has performed to a high level in the PRO14.

"He will be a strong addition to our group of props at the club."