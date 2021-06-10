Gareth Williams (L) joined coaching staff, Neil Jenkins, Gethin Jenkins, boss Wayne Pivac and Stephen Jones along with Jonathan Humphreys (not pictured) who guided Wales to the 2021 Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies

Wales have confirmed Gareth Williams as assistant coach for the contact area after he helped Wayne Pivac's side win the 2021 Six Nations.

Williams moves from his role as Welsh Rugby Union (WRU)'s head of transitional players and under-20s coach.

Former Scarlets forwards coach Ioan Cunningham takes over Wales U20s.

"Gareth is a coach with a wealth of experience across the game and is hugely respected," said Wales Pivac.

"He came into camp with us in the autumn and again in the Six Nations to run the contact area for us and he has done a great job to date and has the respect of the players and the coaching team alike."

Williams, whose CV also includes a decade as Wales Sevens coach for the World Rugby Sevens Series.

His successes include helping to guide Wales to the Sevens World Cup title in 2009, as well as being on the coaching staff as Team GB's men won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Williams said: "From my time as a development officer in Ceredigion, coaching Crymych RFC, and at Olympics and Junior World Cups, even following my dad growing up when he coached Tumble RFC, one thing that is consistent, is that I really enjoy the coaching process.

"There are different challenges and performance expectations at whatever level I coach at, but I can't wait to head towards the RWC (2023 World Cup) with Wayne and continue working with Gethin, Jon, Steve and Neil as a coaching team."

Cunningham said of his new role with Wales U20s said: "I'm obviously delighted to get the opportunity to lead the talented team of coaches, players and staff," said Cunningham. "It's always an honour to represent your country at any level and I'm extremely honoured and privileged to have this opportunity."

He will be joined by two former Wales internationals as Wales U20s prepare for their Six Nations tournament, which Wales will host later this month.

Former Wales, Ospreys and Bath prop Paul James will oversee the scrum, ex-Cardiff Blues and Wales hooker T Rhys Thomas will look after the the line-out while Ospreys skills coach Richard Fussell will also be involved, having been part of the U20s set-up last season.