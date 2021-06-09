Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ed Robinson has been part of Jersey Reds' coaching team since 2018

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his assistant Ed Robinson's continued involvement with England is helping the Championship side.

Robinson, 28, will assist England boss Eddie Jones for the Test matches with the United States and Canada in July.

Robinson was part of Jones' backroom team at this year's Six Nations where he helped with skills coaching,

"It's fantastic that Eddie Jones has shown some confidence in him," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think it's great that Ed gets to go away with an international team playing at an elite level and bring that back to Jersey.

"That's exciting for the players, the coaches and any of the supporters coming to see the style and brand of rugby we're trying to play."

Robinson, who is the son of former England and Scotland boss Andy, has been part of Jersey's coaching staff since 2018.

He has previously coached at Rotherham Titans, Clifton and Loughborough Students after being forced to stop playing aged 19 due to a complex concussion injury.

But Biljon says despite his increasing experience at England, he does not expect Robinson to leave the club any time soon:

"Not yet, but any ambitious coach will be wanting to look to match and test themselves at the next level and this is part of Ed's journey.

"Right now he's with Jersey Reds and looking forward to building into next season with our exciting squad."