Scarlets prop Samson Lee (centre) has played 45 internationals for Wales after making his Test debut against Argentina in 2013

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sunday, 13 June Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 13 June from 18:30 BST and later on demand

Wales prop Samson Lee is in line to make his return to action from concussion in Scarlets' final match of the season.

Scarlets host Edinburgh in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in the first game of 2020-21 to be played in front of supporters.

Lee, 28, last played for Scarlets against Bath in the Heineken Champions Cup in December 2020.

"Samson has potential to be in the 23 this weekend," said interim head coach Dai Flanagan.

"He has been training for the last three or four weeks so he is in the mix."

Scrum-half Dane Blacker will not be involved after suffering a foot injury against Cardiff Blues last month but could be in contention for Wales this summer if replacements are required by Wayne Pivac

Wing Ryan Conbeer is also in line for a return and could feature in a back three alongside Tom Rogers who was called up to the Wales squad this week.

Scarlets 'want to put a show' on for the returning fans

Flanagan revealed the lengths Rogers has gone to in lockdown to improve his physical stature.

"He's the ultimate professional and he's made the most of the experience we have in the facility with Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Steff Evans and Johnny McNicholl," said Flanagan.

"He's latched onto all of them and taken certain bits from all of them. They've all got different qualities they excel at and he's making sure he gets the most out of them when they're around.

"Physically, he's changed his whole body.

"He built a gym in his garage during lockdown, spending quite a bit of his money.

"He got a headstart [coming out of lockdown] by investing in himself. That would be a message you'd give to most youngsters.

"Look at time now, he's getting it back in the long run."