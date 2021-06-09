Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

JP du Preez (centre) made 11 appearances for Sale Sharks in 2020-21

Sale second-rower JP du Preez will miss the rest of the season after being banned for three weeks.

The 27-year-old, who played 11 times this season, accepted a charge of striking with the elbow in the 58th minute of the 45-12 Premiership win over Harlequins last Friday.

The Sharks have confirmed their place in the end of season play-offs.

Should they not reach the final then Du Preez's ban will extend to cover their next "meaningful fixture".