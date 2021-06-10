Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Garry Ringrose will lead his side out to 1,200 home fans in the final game of the season

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Leinster v Dragons Venue: RDS Arena Date: Friday 10 June Time: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster will end their season in front of fans for the first time in the 2020-21 campaign as 1,200 spectators return to the RDS for Friday's encounter with Dragons.

Garry Ringrose will captain the hosts as James Ryan earns his 50th cap.

Jordan Larmour replaces Cian Kelleher in the only change to the backs from the side that lost to Glasgow.

Leo Cullen makes four changes in the pack with Cian Healy and Ryan Baird returning.

Scott Fardy and Scott Penny will join Caelan Doris in the back row as Leinster seek to round off the season in style.

The province have won the last nine matches against Dragons, who arrive in Dublin on the back of three straight defeats.

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams celebrates his Wales squad recall after a seven-year absence by leading Dragons.

Williams is one of eight starting changes, including veteran Jamie Roberts being back at centre and new Wales squad lock Ben Carter.

Loose-head prop Brok Harris has Wales' Elliot Dee and Aaron Jarvis alongside him in the front-row in his last game for Dragons.

Joe Davies joins Ben Carter at lock Harrison Keddie is back at blind-side.

Josh Lewis returns at full-back jersey with Owen Jenkins wearing 14.

Recent and past history is against Dragons in Dublin. They hope to end a run of three successive defeats and last beat an Irish province in September 2017, a 21-8 win over Connacht.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "It's important how we finish the season and that's reflected in the team we have selected.

"It's about getting the right mix to our team so young players can have a positive experience surrounded by senior members of our squad.

"We've been pretty pleased with some of our performances in the competition, although we wanted better results.

"We have taken a huge amount from this part of the season and we want to finish in the right space to take that confidence and belief into next year."

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, O'Loughlin, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, R Kelleher, Bent, Baird, Ryan; Fardy, Penny, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, Milne, Abdaladze, Toner, Van der Flier, L McGrath, H Byrne, C Kelleher.

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Owen Jenkins, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Gonzalo Bertranou, Jack Dixon, Ioan Davies.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Chris Busby, Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Munster make seven changes for final game

Munster's hopes of reaching the Rainbow Cup final were ended after Benetton's game against Ospreys was cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in the Welsh side's camp.

The Italian side were awarded a four-point win meaning they took an unassailable lead atop the northern conference.

A victory over bottom side Zebre would see Munster finish second.

The province make seven changes from the side that beat Cardiff Blues, with Mike Haley, Damian de Allende and CJ Stander unavailable having suffered injuries in a "fire pit accident".

The incident denied Stander the chance to play one final game before his retirement, while Billy Holland is among the replacements on what will be his final appearance.

Cousins Liam and Gavin Coombes will start together for the third time as Peter O'Mahony returns to captain the side.

Chris Farrell returns to partner Rory Scannell in midfield while props Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan are also recalled.

Munster: Gallagher; Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, F Wycherley; O'Mahony, O'Donoghue, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, O'Connor, Salanoa, Ahern, Holland, McCarthy, Flannery, Cloete.

Zebre: Trulla; D'Onofrio, Mori, Lucchin, Bruno; Canna, Violi; Lovotti, Bigi, Nocera, Sisi, Krumov; Bianchi, Leavasa, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Manfredi, Rimpelli, D'Amico, Ortis, Licata, Casilio, Di Marco, Biondelli.