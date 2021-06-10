Alex Cuthbert scored on his last start for Exeter in their record 74-3 win over Newcastle Falcons last month

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert says he has "grown" during his time at Exeter.

The 31-year-old is reportedly set to leave the Premiership club this summer after an injury-hit three-season spell.

Cuthbert has scored five tries in 29 appearances for Exeter, but has only featured eight times since November 2019 after shoulder and hamstring injuries along with a torn muscle.

"I feel like I've grown as a person as well as just a player," Cuthbert said.

"I've loved every minute here and raised my family here in the last two years with my son, so it's going to be a big part of me."

Cuthbert played in Exeter's 2019 Premiership final defeat by Saracens, but missed out on both the league and European Champions Cup finals last year.

"It's been frustrating on that part, but the physio staff and the medical department have been so positive with me," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's quite easy to get yourself into a bit of a hole and there's nothing worse than watching games of rugby when you know you should be playing.

"I've worked hard on that part and mentally I think I've grown as a man in terms of my mental strength and what I've learnt in the last three years missing a lot of rugby."

Cuthbert's injuries have seen the likes of Tom O'Flaherty and Olly Woodburn play a bigger role than many may have expected when the Welshman moved to Sandy Park from Cardiff Blues.

And the mental strength that Cuthbert has talked about may at times also have been his biggest weakness, according to Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"The thing with Cuthy is not only does he work extremely hard to come back from injuries and be very diligent in everything he does, he also is someone who probably in the past had played through injuries, relatively serious injuries, and had an ability to carry on," Baxter said.

"He's stayed on the pitch sometimes through a couple of injuries that we've only realised after, or later, that have been relatively serious, so we've had to withdraw him for a period of time.

"He's been tough, as well as dealing with his injuries very well to get back, he's also been tough at the times they've occurred."