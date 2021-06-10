England rugby union: Eddie Jones rests Youngs, Ford and May for July Tests

We want to build something here for the future - Jones

England have rested George Ford, Jonny May and Ben Youngs for July's Test matches against the USA and Canada.

Head coach Eddie Jones has opted for youth, naming 21 uncapped players in his preliminary 34-man squad.

The 12 England players involved with the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa are unavailable.

Players at Premiership semi-finalists Bristol, Exeter, Sale and Harlequins, plus Championship finalists Saracens, are also absent.

Jones, who will update the squad twice before the matches take place, said: "We'll include players from the other clubs where appropriate, when they become available.

"We've also given some of our senior players the chance to get some important rest and recovery time after back-to-back seasons - and with no proper pre-season."

Flanker Mark Wilson is missing despite being involved in England's most recent outing, a 32-18 defeat by Ireland at the end of the Six Nations, with Leicester prop Ellis Genge the most experienced player in the squad with 28 caps.

Among the uncapped players are Bath duo Tom de Glanville and Max Ojomoh, sons of former England pair Phil de Glanville, who was also captain, and Steve Ojomoh.

Flanker Sam Underhill, who has not played for England this year because of injury, returns to the squad and there is also a place for Jacob Umaga, the nephew of New Zealand rugby legend Tana Umaga.

England face the USA at Twickenham on 4 July before hosting Canada six days later after the original plan to tour North America was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For this group it's a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon," said Jones.

"There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. They have the opportunity to take on the world."

England squad

Backs: Bassett, Cokanasiga, De Glanville, Dingwall, Hassell-Collins, Kelly, Lawrence, Mitchell, Ojomoh, Parton, Radwan, Robson, Spencer, Steward, Umaga

Forwards: Blamire, Chick, Davison, Ewels, Genge, Heyes, P Hill, T Hill, Ludlam, Ludlow, Martin, Munga, Obano, Reid, Robinson, Singleton, Underhill, Wells, T Willis

Comments

Join the conversation

260 comments

  • Comment posted by barry_toon, today at 14:11

    can you not list the players according to their positions instead of alphabetically, to give some context please?! Listing alphabetically is useless, listing according to position is useful to people who may not be so familiar with some of these names.

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 14:36

      matt1985 replied:
      Agreed. It would also be useful if which club they play for was listed.

  • Comment posted by LH, today at 13:19

    Has Eddie checked their 'Historic Tweets', yet??!! That seems most important, at the moment id English sport!!

    • Reply posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 14:41

      magicdarkshadow2 replied:
      To be fair to the RFU, 1) they'd probably deal anything like that a lot better and 2) the RFU would tell the politicians not to interfere if they didn't like how they deal with it.

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 13:11

    As a Bath fan, really glad that Miles Reid has got some recognition - really hope he can show in an England shirt what he can do for Bath. A shame that Zach Mercer has been driven away to France and will not feature for a while, would have been good to see him in an England shirt again .

  • Comment posted by RugbyRef14, today at 13:20

    Realisitically, given all those from Chiefs/Bears/Quins/Sharks missing (due to Prem.play-offs), as well as EJ's decision to 'rest' more experienced players, can we actually read ANYTHING meaningful into this squad selection?!

    Probably worth just waiting until the next one is announced...

    • Reply posted by philinwoking, today at 16:43

      philinwoking replied:
      I think you're right but at least it gives the mostly young lads the assurance that EJ has noticed their efforts. I hope some of them surprise us with unexpectedly good performances in camp

  • Comment posted by Sapere vivere, today at 14:09

    There are some brain dead idiots in the comments. The ones that mostly start: “Where’s Marcus Smith?”
    Try actually reading the article before putting finger to phone.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 14:17

      vvales replied:
      Where’s Marcus smith? He is not available at this stage because Quins have not yet lost their semi final. Rumours continue that he is also hoping pivac will ring him. Great to see ted hill in the squad and cokanasigna.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 14:05

    I’m not a Newcastle fan, but I’m pleased to see Radwan and Robinson involved as Robinson has been excellent all season, and Radwan is a very interesting player. It would have been very easy for Eddie to go with someone from one of the more fashionable clubs.

    • Reply posted by The McKenna Hoose, today at 14:11

      The McKenna Hoose replied:
      I am a season ticket holder at KP and cannot understand why McGuigan hasn't been picked. He's been excellent for us all season. And yet his understudy (Blamire) has been picked. Is Eddie trying to be cleverer than everyone else again?
      Delighted for Robinson who has been magnificent in the engine room and at 6. Radwan is special, can't wait to see him in Eng colours.

  • Comment posted by Fez, today at 13:38

    Why do so many people put up comments BEFORE reading the article? FFS! Your "Blue-Eyed, Twinkle-Toed Superhero" is not in this squad because he has other priorities.

  • Comment posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 14:53

    Hi BBC moderators, I know you'll get stick from the usual suspects in the print media about "telling people what to do", but could you please put at the top of any article with a comments section "PLEASE READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE BEFORE COMMENTING"? Thanks!

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 14:08

    Far too many dingbats commentating before having read the selection and reading about the whereabouts of various players. I don't see the sense in publishing them. Whats the point? Talk about what size boot does your mouth take. About a 14 judging on some of this stuff. Come on BBC you're not there to give them reading lessons or comprehension. Back of the class please.

    • Reply posted by Jack the Biscuit, today at 14:12

      Jack the Biscuit replied:
      Yes, they've all been eating Crayons.

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 15:20

    I think this HYS just proves that many who comment on Rugby never read an article properly , don't really follow rugby (other than 6N) or generally have no clue !

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 16:16

      Nick replied:
      Just amazes me that people don't have the self-respect to not make themselves look daft by the simple measure of actually reading an article before commenting on it...

      Think Dan Kelly is an interesting call - played U20 for Ireland, if he actually plays in any of these games then he's fixed for England. Been playing well recently.

  • Comment posted by Justin150, today at 14:12

    Really pleased for Bassett, a massively under-rated player who never lets his club down - and I am a Falcons fan so also delighted that EJ decided to have a look north

    • Reply posted by LH, today at 15:28

      LH replied:
      If one's defence is minimal, then one won't be playing International level!

  • Comment posted by Gson, today at 13:16

    Can't believe the BBC didn't even mention Ealing Trailfinders, especially as they've already beaten the Saracens twice this year.

    • Reply posted by twickenham70, today at 15:35

      twickenham70 replied:
      When did this happen? they have only met once and Saracens won 48-20.They meet on Sunday for the playoff first leg. Wishful thinking I think on your part

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 14:18

    So where were all of these in the last 6N? Instead we played abysmally with a bunch of tried and tested players out of position. I really hope Eddie learns form his mistakes

    • Reply posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 14:49

      magicdarkshadow2 replied:
      They weren't getting picked. Gladly, Eddie's giving them a chance. I also hope he's learned his lesson.

  • Comment posted by Statt066, today at 13:59

    Don't know how Ollie Sleightholme has not been named

    • Reply posted by Toast de Londres, today at 14:15

      Toast de Londres replied:
      Probably because there are 9 or 10 wingers ahead of him.

  • Comment posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 15:58

    Lewis Ludlam and Lewis Ludlow are going to be a commentating nightmare.

    • Reply posted by Toast de Londres, today at 17:36

      Toast de Londres replied:
      Luckily neither is likely to be picked

  • Comment posted by The Bigtime, today at 14:46

    I love watching England's summer tour games in a Lions year. They always play a more expansive game since they can't rely on a dominant pack. Those Argentina games 4 years were amazing.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 16:28

      Blott replied:
      I remember them, wasn’t Denny Solomona on the wing ?

      Scored a cracking try from memory

  • Comment posted by Jason TV, today at 13:45

    Alfie Barbeary?

    • Reply posted by HYPERBOLE, today at 13:57

      HYPERBOLE replied:
      Unfit, I believe.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:19

    Jeez, USA and Canada are going to get a tonking.

    • Reply posted by Toast de Londres, today at 14:11

      Toast de Londres replied:
      I doubt it !
      Especially if England keep playing kick, chase and hope for the best.

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 15:47

    Wow..Eddie actually selected a London Irish player...bout time!. Hassell-Collins Collins fully deserves his place.

  • Comment posted by FrankMario, today at 14:54

    Backing Tom Lawday to get a call-up into the revised squad - reminds me of an English Schalk Burger. Big bloke, leader and hell of a grafter!

