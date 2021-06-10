Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Both Richard Palframan (pictured) and team-mate George Merrick join Newcastle from Worcester

Newcastle Falcons have signed prop Richard Palframan and lock George Merrick from Worcester Warriors on two-year deals from next season.

South Africa-born Palframan, 27, has been at Worcester since 2019 and played 43 games after spells at London Irish and London Scottish.

Merrick, 28, arrived at Sixways for 2020-21 following a stint in the Top14 with French side Clermont Auvergne.

He had previously played in the Premiership for Harlequins.

"Richard and George will both add strength and physicality to our tight-five from next season, and I look forward to their arrival," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

"They know what the Premiership is about, and it just adds to that healthy competition for places which is so important in any squad environment."