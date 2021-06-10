Johnny McPhillips: Leicester Tigers stand-off to join French side Carcassonne
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers stand-off Johnny McPhillips is to leave to join French second-tier side Carcassonne.
The 24-year-old Newcastle-born former Ireland Under-20 international will complete his move at the imminent conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
McPhillips was in the Tigers team that came through the first two rounds of the European Challenge Cup in April.
But he was then left out when Tigers' first-choice outside-half George Ford returned from England duty.
Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "We wish Johnny all the best at Carcassonne. On behalf of everyone at Leicester Tigers, I thank Johnny for his contribution to our club on and off the pitch."
Tigers, sixth in the Premiership, finish their campaign with a local derby against Wasps in Coventry this Saturday.