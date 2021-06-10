Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny McPhillips has scored 58 points in 21 senior appearances for Leicester Tigers since signing from Ulster in June 2019

Leicester Tigers stand-off Johnny McPhillips is to leave to join French second-tier side Carcassonne.

The 24-year-old Newcastle-born former Ireland Under-20 international will complete his move at the imminent conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

McPhillips was in the Tigers team that came through the first two rounds of the European Challenge Cup in April.

But he was then left out when Tigers' first-choice outside-half George Ford returned from England duty.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "We wish Johnny all the best at Carcassonne. On behalf of everyone at Leicester Tigers, I thank Johnny for his contribution to our club on and off the pitch."

Tigers, sixth in the Premiership, finish their campaign with a local derby against Wasps in Coventry this Saturday.