Kieran Brookes made 16 Test appearances for England between 2014 and 2016

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps include Malakai Fekitoa after injury, while Josh Bassett plays his 150th game for the club.

Rob Miller replaces the injured Charlie Atkinson at full-back and Tommy Taylor, Kieran Brookes, Simon McIntyre and Will Rowlands make farewell appearances.

Leicester include Julian Montoya in the front row, the Argentine's first start since February.

Prop Ellis Genge is captain, with Johnny McPhillips and Zach Henry making their final appearances for Tigers.

Sixth-placed Leicester are one point and one place above Wasps prior to the last fixture of the regular Premiership season, but neither side can finish higher than sixth.

Wasps: Miller, Watson, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Willis, Shields (c), Vailanu.

Replacements: Oghre, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Barbeary, Vellacott, Gopperth, De Jongh.

Leicester: Henry, Steward, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; McPhillips, Van Poortvliet; Genge (c), Montoya, Cole, Wells, Henderson, Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Heyes, Lavanini, Chessum, B Youngs, Moroni, Murimurivalu.