Ulster wing Aaron Sexton has been named in the Ireland Sevens squad for next weekend's final Olympic Games qualifying event in Monaco.

Sexton, 20, and UCD's Gavin Mullin are the two uncapped players named in Anthony Eddy's 14-man squad.

Billy Dardis will captain the Irish who will be one of 10 teams vying to secure the last place at the Tokyo Games.

Ireland will face Zimbabwe, Mexico, Tonga on Saturday before taking on Samoa in the final pool game on Sunday.

The top two teams in each pool will progress to the semi-final with the eventual winners earning the final Olympic spot.

Harry McNulty, who has played 48 World Series matches, has returned to the squad and features alongside last season's World Series top try-scorer Jordan Conroy, with the likes of Foster Horan, Ian Fitzpatrick, Terry Kennedy and Dardis also bringing a wealth of experience to the group.

Sexton, a former Irish Schools 100m champion, made his Ulster senior debut against Edinburgh in November.