Sexton has been rested while Joey Carbery returns to the Ireland set-up for the first time since the 2019 World Cup

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has not been included in head coach Andy Farrell's squad for next month's Tests against the USA and Japan.

Sexton, along with Cian Healy and Keith Earls, has been given the summer off as Farrell includes 11 uncapped players in his 37-man panel.

Leinster lock James Ryan will skipper the side.

Ulster trio Robert Baloucoune, Tom O'Toole and Nick Timoney are among those to have been called up.

Munster back rows Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes are included following their impressive club form, with Connacht's Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle also named.

Fly-half Harry Byrne is hoping to make his first appearance as are his Leinster team-mates Peter Dooley and Ross Molony.

There are recalls for Munster fly-half Joey Carbery and Ulster back Will Addison, neither of whom have played for Ireland since 2019 having suffered lengthy injuries.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher is included in the squad, having been called-up to train with the British and Irish Lions squad this week, but not formally added to the touring party.

Sexton to wait for 100th cap

Sexton, who missed out on a place in Warren Gatland's Lions squad, will now have a rare summer off meaning he will not win his 100th Ireland cap until autumn at the earliest.

The Leinster fly-half made his 99th international appearance in March's Six Nations win over England.

There is no place in the squad for Jack Carty or Sexton's provincial understudy Ross Byrne, with his younger brother Harry one of three fly-halves selected.

Ulster's Billy Burns is included, as Carbery's return provides a welcome sight for Ireland fans, many of whom viewed him as the likeliest candidate to challenge Sexton for the starting number 10 jersey prior to his ankle injury.

There is also excitement to see Munster's young back rows Wycherley and Coombes on the international stage, with the latter capping a fine season with four tries against Zebre on Friday.

Ryan, who has captained the side previously in Sexton's absence, will hope to shake off the disappointment of missing out on a Lions tour, as will centre Garry Ringrose.

Ireland will meet the Japan on 3 July at the Aviva Stadium before hosting the USA at the same venue a week later.

Ireland squad for July Tests

Backs: Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune*, Caolin Blade*, Billy Burns, Harry Byrne*, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Tom Daly*, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Stuart McCloskey, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle*, Ed Byrne, Gavin Coombes*, Ultan Dillane, Peter Dooley*, Caelan Doris, Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Ross Molony*, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole*, James Ryan (capt), John Ryan, Nick Timoney*, Josh van der Flier, Fineen Wycherley*.

* denotes an uncapped player.