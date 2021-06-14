Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Johnson (left) is also able to play in the centre or at full-back

Worcester Warriors have signed wing Jack Johnson from Championship club Hartpury for next season.

The 22-year-old, who formerly played for England Students, is the 12th new face brought in as part of a shakeup of the Worcester squad,

Hartpury finished ninth in the 2020-21 Championship, winning only twice.

"When we look at recruitment we are looking at people that we feel can add value and grow within our environment," said head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"Jack is someone that we have been impressed with by both watching him play and also on footage.

"We are excited to give him the opportunity to develop his potential."

The other new faces to arrive at Sixways for next season also include Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, England scrum-half Willi Heinz, Wales hooker Scott Baldwin, Wales fly-half Owen Williams and Tonga number eight Sione Vailanu.

"I'm excited to be a part of the vision of (director of rugby) Alan Solomons and Jonathan Thomas for the future at Worcester Warriors," Johnson said.