Jack Adams came through Gloucester's academy and made his Premiership debut in September 2005

Former Gloucester centre Jack Adams has died at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Adams also had spells with Moseley and Bristol and featured for the England Sevens team.

He made 35 appearances for Gloucester between 2005 and 2009, and was head coach of Hucclecote RFC.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jack's family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time," said a statement on the Gloucester website. external-link

"Jack was a local lad who lived his dream of representing his hometown club.

"The outpouring of love and support from the wider rugby community over the last few days goes to show just how adored Jack was as a person."

Adams, who also played for Cinderford RFC before retiring in 2017, was first diagnosed with cancer in mid-April.

The Rugby Players Association had set up a fundraising page to support Adams' family and a local charity.