Dave Ewers: Exeter flanker cited for dangerous tackle after Sale yellow card
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Influential Exeter flanker Dave Ewers could miss the play-offs after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Sale full-back Simon Hammersley on Saturday.
After reviewing television footage, referee Karl Dickson gave Ewers a yellow card for the first-half tackle, which saw Ewers' shoulder make contact at force with Hammersley's head.
If found guilty Ewers could receive a ban that would end his season.
Teammate Sam Skinner faces similar charges after a second-half red card.
Scotland second-row Skinner was dismissed 13 minutes into the second half when his shoulder made contact with Faf de Klerk's head - referee Dickson felt there was no mitigation for Skinner's tackle while he felt Hammersley had been spinning after a prior tackle before Ewers made contact.
Both will players appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday with the offences carrying a six-week ban as a starting point if found guilty.