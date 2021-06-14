Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales' Six Nations match against France in February 2020 was the last time the Principality Stadium hosted supporters

Wales will play in front of 8,200 fans at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in each of their July Test matches.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) had hoped see 10,000 fans at each of the games against Canada and Argentina, but Covid-19 rules mean a smaller crowd.

Wales face the Canucks on Saturday, 3 July and the Pumas on the following two Saturdays.

"I know our players are keen to get back out in front of a crowd," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

"Opening the stadium to a reduced crowd is a positive step forward which will enable supporters to return and enjoy live international rugby once again in Wales.

"We're happy that we've established a ticketing strategy which allows us to allocate tickets to all WRU member clubs, partners and other entitlement groups in a fair and reasonable way given the reduced stadium capacity."

Key workers and members of the armed forces who have been on the front line in Wales during the response to the coronavirus pandemic will be included in the WRU's ticketing allocation.

The sport's governing body in Wales has set a deadline of 21 June for clubs to claim a share of the available tickets before offering seats to debenture holders.

"Any remaining tickets will be offered for public sale at the end of June. All tickets will be sold in a maximum of pairs to extended household bubbles," read a WRU statement. external-link

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said: "This has required months of complex planning, but we're delighted to be in a position where we can finally welcome fans back into the stadium.

"The layout of our stadia and the public concourses determines the maximum capacity we can hold in line with Welsh government's requirements of a two-metre social distance.

"With the maximum number of spectators set at 10,000 by Welsh Government for us, this means a maximum capacity of 8,200 fans with the required social distancing measures in place."