Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 32 Wales appearances, including their only touchdown in the 19-16 defeat by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals

Wales wing Josh Adams says he bid an emotional farewell to his pregnant partner Georgia before linking up with the 2021 British and Irish Lions.

Adams is away with the Lions in South Africa when his fiancee is due to give birth to their first child in July.

The Lions have met up for a training camp in Jersey and stay in a bubble until after the third Test on 7 August.

"It was hard and emotional especially last Sunday when I went on the plane bound for Jersey," said Adams.

"It was difficult to say goodbye to Georgia but we've had several conversations prior to leaving and she's been brilliant throughout this period.

"Both families have been superb as well. I've got a great support network here with the boys, coaches and backroom staff and back home and I'm very fortunate to have such a supportive family."

Adams is part of a 26-strong training squad in Jersey which will increase to 37 by the time the Lions arrive to face the Springboks next month.

Warren Gatland's side face Japan in a warm-up game at Murrayfield on 26 June before their opening match in South Africa on 3 July.

Adams, 26, was part of the Wales side that lost to South Africa in the 2019 World Cup semi-final before the Springboks defeated England in the final.

"There's a little bit of motivation about it for myself, from my point of view," said the Cardiff Blues wing.

"We came agonisingly close with the kick in the last couple of minutes but I'm in a different environment now.

"It's a different team with new ideas coming from everybody.

"You have to park that and take it as a fresh start. We're looking at it as a three Test series.

"There is a bit of motivation personally but as a collective it's a fresh start."

Adams will be battling for a Lions Test spot with Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams, Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Duhan van der Merwe and Elliot Daly.

Josh Adams leaves the Lions' cryotherapy chamber in Jersey

Fellow Welsh wing Rees-Zammit is the youngest member of the squad at 20, and has therefore been charged with looking after the Lions mascot BIL.

"He's done really well so far, it hasn't left his side," added Adams.

"I'm waiting to see whether he can keep it up for the full eight weeks because I know a few of the boys are keen to hide it.

"We'll see but he's done really well with it so far."

Adams is eager to develop his relationship with Hogg from Six Nations rival to Lions team-mate knowing his artistry could enhance his own strike rate.

Of the 37 players selected for the tour to South Africa, it is the prospect of playing with Hogg that excites Adams most with the pair strong contenders for back three starts against the Springboks.

Adams has developed into a ruthless finisher on the wing for Wales after amassing 17 tries in 32 Tests while Scotland captain Hogg is a deadly runner from full-back.

"Probably someone like Stuart Hogg from Scotland," said Adams, when asked which of his Lions team-mates he most wants to play with.

"He's got a bit of X-factor about him hasn't he? He always makes the odd break from full-back. He's an exciting player.

"He's someone you could pick up a couple of tries from by just floating around him and getting on his shoulder."