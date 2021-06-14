Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster, in blue, won the 2020-21 Pro14 league title while Benetton will host Bulls of South Africa in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup final on Saturday

The Pro14 will rebrand as the United Rugby Championship (URC) when South Africa's four teams join the competition in 2021-22.

Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls will play alongside 12 existing sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales to a 16-team league.

There will be one league, with end of season play-offs.

"We are taking the league to new heights," said URC chief executive Martin Anayi.

"Forming the United Rugby Championship will begin to reshape the club rugby world."

The South African sides will also be eligible to qualify for European competitions from 2022-23. The four former Super Rugby sides have replaced Cheetahs and Southern Kings in the tournament.

The agreement of the new league will create a pathway for SA Rugby to become a full shareholder in Pro Rugby Championship (PRC DAC) alongside the Celtic and Italian unions.

The season is due to start at the end of September 2021 with a grand final in mid June.

The tournament will run for at least five seasons with league bosses stating the intention is not to change the format again.

Why the name change?

League bosses say the United Rugby Championship represents elite club rugby across two hemispheres.

With a change in format and the addition of the big-name South African sides, they believe it is the right time to change the name of the tournament, conceding using numbers in the title has not "quite worked out so well".

More than 140 names were tested, including PRO16 and PRO Rugby Championship, but United Rugby Championship was chosen following feedback from stakeholders across internal and external surveys.

The aim is to produce a league with a more familiar format, no crossovers with international weekends and more teams capable of winning the title.

Bulls won a South Africa-only Super Rugby Unlocked tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

How will it work?

In comparison to the two-conference Pro14 structure, the 18-round regular season will see the return of one league table and is designed to mean fewer clashes with international weekends.

There will be 21 game weekends per season, down from a total of 24 when the tournament was previously a 12-team league.

The URC will use one league table to rank the top eight teams who will reach the knock-out stages, with teams having having 18 matches - including a minimum of nine home games - in the the regular season.

The top eight teams will qualify for the play-offs with quarter-finals and semi-finals planned ahead of a grand final.

There will be four regional pools with the quartet of Welsh regions, Irish provinces and South African sides forming three of the groups and the two Scotland and Italian sides linking up in the other.

This means local derbies will be maintained and teams play each other at least once each season.

Each team's fixtures comprises of home and away fixtures against their regional opponents and 12 home or away fixtures against the remaining teams in the league.

Teams from the northern hemisphere will play two away games in South Africa each season with the aim being for these to be played back-to-back.

Teams from South Africa will play six away games in the northern hemisphere and should require three-game tours of Europe.

Race for Europe

Eight teams will qualify each season for the following season's Heineken Champions Cup from the URC and the rest of the teams will participate in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Subject to the finalisation of contract terms with EPCR, South African teams will be eligible to qualify for the Champions Cup from the 2022-23 season for the first time.

Plans have been put in place to ensure at least one side from each of the regional pools will qualify among Europe's elite.

This means there will be a guaranteed side from Wales, Ireland and South Africa in the competition, while the leading side out of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Zebre and Benetton will also qualify.

All points won during the regular season will contribute to rankings in the regional pools and the highest-ranking team in each of the four pools will earn a place in the Champions Cup for the following season.

The remaining four places will be awarded to the four highest-ranked teams from the single-standing league table who have not already qualified through the four regional pools.

Scarlets were winners of the Pro12 final in 2017

What they said

Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship: "The United Rugby Championship will see World Cup winners, icons of the Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and stars of the British & Irish Lions tour turning up the intensity in an exciting new league format.

"Since the origins of the Celtic League in 2001, the vision has been to innovate and evolve in order to create a compelling competition which would challenge our players and teams to be at their best every week. Their potential has never been in doubt and now we can provide them with the arena to be the very best.

"Forming the United Rugby Championship will begin to reshape the world of club rugby. We are creating a league that embraces and celebrates difference and where the only way to succeed will be to match the skill and intensity of the international game.

"The arrival of South Africa's elite teams and removal of fixtures from international match weekends will make our league stronger across the board.

"We have a clear purpose and identity everyone associated with our league can stand behind."

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby: "South African rugby has for many years imagined a future aligned with northern-hemisphere rugby and this announcement marks the arrival of that vision.

"Our teams will be pitting themselves against the leading clubs from four nations, steeped in rugby tradition and folklore. They'll do it without having to cross time zones or acclimatise while 100% of matches will kick off in South African prime time.

"This is a watershed moment in South African rugby history, opening new doors and heralding a new and exciting era for our sport."