Guy Thompson is currently part of the Ealing side facing Saracens in the Championship play-off final

Jersey Reds have re-signed their former back-row Guy Thompson from Ealing.

The 34-year-old spent two seasons at the island side from 2011, helping them gain promotion to the Championship before leaving for Wasps.

Thompson joined Leicester in 2018, where he played 33 times, before moving to Championship finalists Ealing.

"I owe so much to Jersey after getting my first professional contract with the club, so it's great to have the chance to return," Thompson said.

"With my dad being from Jersey and having family here it feels like I'm coming home - I left previously because I had the chance to play in the Premiership and now I'll be coming full circle."

Thompson played almost 100 games for Wasps, with the club making the knockout stages of the Champions Cup three times and reaching the 2017 Premiership final during his spell there.

"One thing that stood out when I spoke to Guy was that he wanted to return to Jersey and give something back," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.