Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Ewers (left) and Sam Skinner have been key figures in Exeter's success this season

Exeter forwards Sam Skinner and Dave Ewers will miss the Premiership play-off campaign after both were banned for four games for dangerous tackles against Sale.

Skinner was sent off in the 53rd minute after his shoulder made contact with scrum-half Faf de Klerk's head.

Ewers was yellow-carded in the first half for a similar offence on Simon Hammersley and was cited afterwards.

Both players had contested the charges against them.

Skinner will miss Scotland's summer Tests - he would have been available after Exeter's play-off run to play against Romania and Georgia at least - and could miss a further game should Exeter not beat Sale in Saturday's Premiership semi-final.

Ewers' ban will continue into pre-season, with both players' return dates to be confirmed once Exeter's pre-season schedule has been finalised.

"Both cases involved direct contact with an opponent's head that carried a high degree of danger," said a statement from the independent disciplinary panel.

"None of the mitigating factors set out in the World Rugby Head Contact Process which would have justified the red card otherwise being reduced to a yellow card were present.

"Neither player accepted the charge and so full mitigation credit was not available to them."