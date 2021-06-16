Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow Warriors will be in Europe's top competition next season, but Edinburgh will not

Glasgow Warriors' place in next season's European Champions Cup has been confirmed.

Danny Wilson side filled the last of eight places reserved for sides from the United Rugby Championship - what used to be the Pro14.

Rankings were based on merging the league's two conferences, with Glasgow finishing fourth in theirs.

Edinburgh, who finished fifth in Conference B, had one point fewer than Glasgow and miss out.

Both Scottish sides qualified last season, when Edinburgh progressed the last 16 after a revised format following the Covid-19 pandemic but lost to Racing 92.

The Pro14 was renamed the United Rugby Championship after its expansion to include more South African sides.