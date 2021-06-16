Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Abbie Ward was instrumental in Harlequins' first Premier 15s title win last month

England lock Abbie Ward has agreed to join Bristol Bears Women next season after deciding to leave Premier 15s champions Harlequins.

Ward, 28, was a key part of their first title win including in the 25-17 final win against Saracens last month.

The second row scored nine tries last season and has been capped 46 times for the Red Roses.

"I'm excited to start a new chapter in my playing career at Bristol Bears Women," Ward said.