England will bid to win the Rugby World Cup a third time when the tournament is held next year

Nicky Ponsford will leave her role as England women's high performance manager for a two-year secondment with World Rugby starting in July.

That means Ponsford will miss England's build-up to the rearranged 2021 World Cup in New Zealand next year.

She was head of women's performance when England won the 2014 World Cup.

Ponsford was also instrumental in the Red Roses becoming the world's first professional women's rugby team as well as launching the Premier 15s league.

The RFU will look for a candidate to take on a performance role but would not replace her "like-for-like".

RFU director of performance Conor O'Shea was keen to calm any fears about possible disruption to England's plans for the World Cup.

"We're very confident that this will not interrupt any preparation for the Red Roses to achieve their aim of winning the World Cup next year," he said.

Having originally joined the then-named Rugby Football Union for Women in 2002, Ponsford has built strong relationships and contacts across the women's game.

She will become World Rugby's high performance manager and help support unions who have already qualified for the 2021 World Cup as well as supporting others through qualification.

"To have the opportunity to work with World Rugby to help develop and grow the international women's game is a really exciting prospect," she said.

The announcement was made at the same time as World Rugby confirmed they have added £600,000 to an initial £2m high performance preparation fund for women's rugby.