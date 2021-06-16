Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben White has not appeared in Leicester's matchday squad since March

Leicester Tigers have released scrum-half Ben White, the youngest player to appear for the club in the Premiership.

White was only 17 years and 151 days when he played against Harlequins in September 2016.

Now 23, he has only made nine appearances this season after 26 in the two previous campaigns.

Argentina fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, props Ryan Bower and Daryl Marfo are also leaving along with, back rows Jordan Coghlan and Sam Lewis.

Bonilla has played five games this season, contributing 23 points, while Bower a Leicester academy graduate, has made three appearances after rejoining from Worcester.

Deals with other clubs for Tomas Lavanini (Clermont Auvergne), Luan de Bruin (Edinburgh), Johnny McPhillips (Carcassonne) and Zack Henry (Pau) had already been confirmed by Leicester.

"I am grateful to all of those players, coaches and staff who have contributed to what we are building at this club," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"The work to re-shape this squad is an ongoing job.

"We have some very exciting new players joining us next season, some of whom we have already announced and others that the club will confirm in the comings weeks."