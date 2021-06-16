Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh McNally has played for Bath since 2019

Newcastle's Sean Robinson has withdrawn from the England squad for the summer Tests with a knee ligament injury and been replaced by Josh McNally.

The Bath lock, 30, has joined the rest of the squad in training after Robinson, also 30, pulled out.

Head coach Eddie Jones named a largely youthful squad last week, with 21 uncapped players in his 34-man pool.

England A face Scotland A on 27 June then host Tests against the United States on 4 July and Canada on 10 July.

McNally was picked by Jones in the 35-man squad for the senior international against Barbarians in 2018 but remains uncapped.