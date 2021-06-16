Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Garvey played at lock and in the back-row for Gloucester

Gloucester's Matt Garvey, Jamie Gibson and Ollie Atkins have left the club at the end of their contracts.

Versatile forward Garvey, 33, made 16 Premiership appearances after joining in July 2020 from rivals Bath, where he had been captain.

Former Northampton back-row Gibson, 30, arrived at Kingsholm in November and played six times in the league.

Meanwhile Australian second-row Atkins, 32, leaves the Cherry and Whites after just four Premiership appearances.

Gloucester back Matt Banahan has retired from the sport, while England scrum-half Willi Heinz has moved to Worcester and full-back Tom Hudson has also departed, having spent the season on loan at Championship side Ampthill.