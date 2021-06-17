Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales lifted the 2021 Six Nations title

Wales' three summer internationals in July will be shown live on BBC Wales and S4C.

Wayne Pivac's side face Canada on 3 July before playing Argentina in two Tests in Cardiff on consecutive weekends.

BBC Two Wales will show the match against Canada with S4C televising the games against the Pumas on 10 and 17 July.

There will also be highlights available on both channels.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced changes in restrictions which will allow up to 8,200 supporters to attend each of the Test matches at Principality Stadium, the first time any fans have attended international rugby in Wales for over 15 months.

"We are grateful to our broadcast partners at both BBC Wales and S4C for their continued backing of Welsh rugby and, in this instance in particular, for their swift and generous support as we moved quickly to negotiate terms for these fixtures which have been re-scheduled in challenging times," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

"It is with a great sense of optimism we look forward to welcoming supporters back, safely, into Principality Stadium."

With 10 players away on British and Irish Lions duty, Wales will be captained this summer by centre Jonathan Davies.

Canada have former Welsh captain Kingsley Jones in charge with ex-Wales coach Rob Howley part of his backroom staff.

It will be Howley's first match with the Canucks since taking over the job last year and will signal a return to international rugby.

Howley was sent home from the 2019 World Cup in Japan because of betting breaches and served a nine-month ban.

Rob Howley was part of Warren Gatland's Wales backroom coaching staff from 2007 until 2019

"It's been an exciting year for Welsh rugby after Wayne Pivac's team won the Six Nations Championship and came so close to clinching a Grand Slam in the spring," said Graham Davies, Managing Editor of BBC Wales Sport.

"We're delighted that audiences in Wales will be able to watch Wales' opening match of the summer against Canada."

The matches against Argentina were re-scheduled after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted plans for the Pumas to host the reigning Six Nations champions on tour.

Live coverage of both matches against the Pumas will be shown on S4C, with English commentary available via the red button service.

"We're excited to be showing the two Argentina matches live on S4C," said Sue Butler, S4C Sports Commissioner.

"It's a great opportunity to see new talent on the international stage and lovely to have the fans back in the Principality Stadium."

Highlights of these two games will be shown later on the same day on BBC, who will also provide live radio coverage of all three matches on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and via BBC Sounds.

Match coverage and highlights will also be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic and fans will be able to follow the action minute by minute online on BBC Wales Sport and BBC Cymru Fyw.

Wales summer internationals

Wales v Canada, Saturday 3 July, Principality Stadium (15:00 BST). Live on BBC Two Wales, highlights on S4C.

Wales v Argentina first Test, Saturday 10 July, Principality Stadium (13:00 BST). Live on S4C, highlights on BBC Two Wales.

Wales v Argentina second Test, Saturday 17 July, Principality Stadium (15:00 BST). Live on S4C, highlights on BBC Two Wales.