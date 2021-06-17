Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leanne Riley's final game for Quins was their Premier 15s final win over Saracens last month

Bristol have signed Harlequins' England scrum-half Leanne Riley for the forthcoming Premier 15s season.

The 27-year-old leaves the reigning champions after four years and is the second England player to move to Ashton Gate from Quins in as many days after lock Abbie Ward moved to the club.

Riley has scored four tries in 44 England appearances,

"Leanne is a world-class operator at the base of the scrum," Bristol head coach Dave Ward told the club website.

"Alongside Abbie she has been at the forefront of Quins' push to become champions over the last three seasons.

"We have a number of talented scrum halves at the club and Leanne will add real competition and depth to that group, which should hopefully raise the level of her game and those around her."