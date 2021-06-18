Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sam Costelow starred in a Wales win against England in the Under-20s fixture in March 2020

U20 Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wales Under-20s coach Ioan Cunningham has named Scarlets duo Sam Costelow and Carwyn Tuipulotu for Saturday's Six Nations opening match against Italy.

Fly-half Costelow, Cardiff full-back Jacob Beetham, Exeter wing Dan John and Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins played for Wales U20s last year.

Tuipulotu is named at number eight in a back-row alongside captain Alex Mann.

"It's great to see these guys finally getting an opportunity to perform," said Cunningham.

The Under-20 Six Nations this year will be played in a condensed format, which will see squads of 26 players and feature three games played consecutively on matchdays at the Arms Park in Cardiff.

Scotland and Ireland will begin the opening day before England face France and Wales play Italy.

Cunningham has confidence in his selection: "It's a team mixed with experience alongside some guys who are getting an opportunity for the very first time which I think is great.

"There was a lot of debate over some positions and credit to the boys, they have given us that headache of selection which is what we want, especially in key positions and one thing we have always stuck to from day one is team first and we all buy into it.

"There have been some tough conversations with players but ultimately everyone is excited and keen to start the competition. We feel the XV and the bench that we have selected are ready to go."

There is no room for Exeter second-row Christ Tshiunza.

Wales Under-20s: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff); Dan John (Exeter Chiefs), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Carrick McDonough (Dragons); Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Harri Williams (Scarlets); Garyn Phillips (Ospreys), Efan Daniel (Cardiff), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Joe Peard (Dragons), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Mann (Cardiff, capt), Harri Deaves (Ospreys), Carwyn Tuipulotu (Scarlets).

Replacements: Oliver Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff), Lewys Jones (Nevers), James Fender (Ospreys), Tristan Davies (Ospreys), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby), Will Reed (Dragons), Tom Florence (Ospreys) Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd), Eddie James (Scarlets), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff).