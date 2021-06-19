Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bulls' Chris Smith had few chances to impress in Treviso

Pro14 Rainbow Cup final: Benetton v Bulls Benetton (20) 35 Tries Ioane, Els, Penalty try, Lamaro, Padovani Cons: Garbisi Pens: Garbisi 2 Bulls (8) 8 Tries Tambwe Pens: Smith

Benetton won their first major title as they gave Bulls and their South African counterparts a taste of what to expect in the new United Rugby Championship in 2021-22.

The Italians belied their underdog status with five tries as the visitors struggled to make an impact.

Bulls' experience came ahead of South Africa facing the British and Irish Lions in three Tests.

Benetton led from the moment wing Monty Ioane scored their superb opening try.

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi soon added a penalty on a night when his attacking guile came to the fore.

Wing Madosh Tambwe hit back, but the hosts scored four more tries through hooker Corniel Els, a penalty try he generated, flanker Michele Lamaro and wing Edoardo Padovani.

The hosts had reached their first major cross-border final after their final-round game against Ospreys was called off because of Covid-19 cases in the Welsh team's camp.

Organisers awarded the Italian side four match points, denying Munster and Glasgow the chance to reach the final.

Even with the impact of the pandemic working in their favour, Benetton's revival after a winless regular-season Pro14 campaign was remarkable.

They finished Conference B with the worst record of all 14 teams with 15 defeats and a draw.

But as South Africa's teams battled among themselves as their new competitive era began, the Treviso-based team were dealing with now-familiar opponents.

They started the competition with a 46-19 win over Glasgow Warriors, did the double over Italian rivals Zebre and beat Connacht 20-12 before taking the points from the called-off Ospreys encounter.

Former World Cup-winning South Africa coach Jake White's Bulls were comfortably the best in their section of the competition, going unbeaten against Stormers, Sharks and Lions.

The South African teams were, of course, back in action after missing out during the pandemic.

But if Bulls thought Benetton would be easy opponents in sweltering conditions after whitewashing their domestic rivals, they were soon to learn the Italian side had other ideas.

The hosts conjured a scintillating opening try for Ioane and Garbisi added a penalty before after Tambwe crashed over from close range.

Ex-Bulls academy product Corniel Els seized on their line-out mistake to touch down as the hosts continued to take the game to the visitors.

Els was the victim of a high tackle that denied him the chance to score soon after, giving the hosts a penalty try with perpetrator Stravino Jacobs sin-binned as Benetton took a 20-8 half-time lead.

Lamaro went over soon after the break and Padovani produced a devastating finish after Garbisi created the space out wide while Bulls were unable to add any more points in the second half.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Edoardo Padovani, Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Thomas Gallo, Corniel Els, Marco Riccioni, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Filippo Alongi, Irné Herbst, Manuel Zuliani, Marco Barbini, Callum Braley, Ratuva Tavuyara.

Bulls: David Kriel; Madosh Tambwe, Marco jv Vuuren, Cornal Henricks, Stravino Jacobs; Chris Smith, Ivan van Zyl; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobelaar, Mornay Smith, Walkt Steenkamp, Jan Uys, Nizaam Carr, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (capt).

Replacements: Schalk Erasmus, Jacques van Rooyen, Lizo Gqoboka, Janco Swanepoel, Muller Uys, Zack Burger, Clinton Swart, Glo Aplon.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace, Eoghan Cross (both IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)