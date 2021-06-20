Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marler was part of the Harlequins side that last won Premiership final in 2012

Harlequins arranged for England prop Joe Marler to travel to Saturday's Premiership semi-final by helicopter after the birth of his fourth child.

The baby was born on Thursday and the club wanted to make sure the 30-year-old could spend as much time with his wife and children following the birth.

The rest of the squad travelled to Bristol on Friday night.

But a helicopter was arranged to land at Tonbridge School near his home in Kent and fly to North Bristol Rugby Club on Saturday morning.

Marler started as Harlequins beat Bristol Bears 43-36 in the semi-final despite trailing 28-0 in the first half.

Team manager Graeme Bowerbank helped arrange the helicopter journey at short notice, and player welfare officer Andy Sanger collected the prop when it landed in Bristol.

Marler also took the helicopter home following the win, which was the biggest comeback in Premiership history.