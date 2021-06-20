Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jordan Conroy was among Ireland's try-scorers against Samoa on Sunday morning

Ireland's men are two wins away from clinching an Olympic Sevens spot after they defeated Samoa 21-7 on Sunday morning to win their pool in Monaco.

Foster Horan, Jordan Conroy and Jack Kelly were Ireland's try-scorers.

The victory followed their three Pool A wins on Saturday when they overcame Zimbabwe [31-10], Mexico [31-0] and Tonga [43-0] in dominant fashion.

Ireland will face Hong Kong in the semi-finals with the winner meeting either France or Samoa in the final.

Only the winners of the tournament will clinch the final Olympic Games spot.

Terry Kennedy scored eight tries in Saturday's three games - including two hat-tricks - and he again was in fine form against Samoa as his brilliant reverse pass set up by Conroy's second Irish touchdown.

Samoa hit back to reduce the margin to 14-7 but Kelly's breakaway score sealed Ireland's win.

The Irish squad includes Ulster wing Aaron Sexton, who is a former Irish Schools 100m champion and still holds the national schools record for the sprint.