We want to build something here for the future - Jones

Manu Tuilagi has been included in Eddie Jones' updated 36-player England squad for their summer Tests against the USA and Canada.

Centre Tuilagi, 30, has played three times since returning from an Achilles injury sustained in September.

Seven players from Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks have been picked, with 22 uncapped players in the group.

An England A side will face Scotland A in their first fixture on 27 June.

They then have Tests against the United States (4 July) and Canada (10 July).

Will Capon, Max Malins and Harry Randall from Bristol and Sale Sharks' Ben Curry, Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd and Tuilagi are the new players in the squad.

Northampton Saints' George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme have also joined up.

Players from Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins will join the squad after the Premiership final on 26 June.

England have rested George Ford, Jonny May and Ben Youngs, while 12 England players involved with the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa are unavailable.

Jones said: "We had a really good training week last week. We've now added some new players and are looking forward to working with them.

"The players who aren't with us now acquitted themselves really well in training, and though they are disappointed to go home we've made the point to them that if they keep working hard then there will be more opportunities for them.

"We will treat the week as a Test week, everyone will work hard and be ready for a competitive game on Sunday."

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)