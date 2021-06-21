Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Juan Pablo Socino has won four caps for Argentina since making his debut in 2014

Premiership club Leicester Tigers have signed Argentina international Juan Pablo Socino from Saracens.

The former Newcastle and Edinburgh back, 33, made eight appearances in the Championship for Sarries this season.

Tigers have also signed Australian Bryce Hegarty from Super Rugby champions Queensland Reds.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Melbourne Rebels and Japanese side Ricoh Black Rams, can play as both a fly-half and full-back.

"Juan [Pablo Socino] is a player with positional flexibility, who adds strong depth to our backline and will also be a great addition to our young, inexperienced squad as an experienced professional," said Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick.

"Bryce [Hegarty]'s positional flexibility - capable of playing at fly-half, full-back and in the centres - adds valuable depth to our squad as well as bringing with him a strong kicking game and successful goal-kicking record."