Cameron Neild made 17 appearances for Sale Sharks in all competitions this season

Sale Sharks forward Cameron Neild has signed a new contract to remain with the Premiership club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old came through the club's academy and went on to make his first team debut for Sale in 2014.

Since then, he has made more than 120 appearances and helped them seal a third-placed finish this season.

"Sale Sharks is my boyhood club and so it was an easy decision for me to re-sign," he told the club website.

"I love turning up at Carrington [training ground] every day. It's only a short drive from home and it's close to my family and friends. In terms of lifestyle, it's brilliant.

"It was a very easy decision. It's an exciting place to be and I want to be a part of what we're building."