Ireland captain Henderson is on his second Lions tour

Iain Henderson has said that memories of 2019 World Cup defeats by Japan are "definitely very strong" for the Ireland and Scotland players in the British and Irish Lions squad.

The Ireland captain was speaking ahead of the Lions' opening match against the Japanese at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Both Ireland and Scotland suffered shock losses to the host nation in 2019, and Henderson insists they cannot be taken lightly.

"I'll have an open mind," he said.

"When you wind back to the last World Cup and look at Ireland and Scotland, and how there were error-strewn performances that didn't go the way the countries had planned, potentially putting it down to not paying enough attention to what Japan can bring.

"I will be ensuring that we can get all of our things right in terms of our detail and prep, but having a good idea of the intensity and the accuracy which the Japanese will bring. If you forget about that I think we might find ourselves in a difficult place.

"They are definitely very strong and I think the Welsh and English have a good understanding too from the outside. The upsets and the big performances the Japanese have put in over the last couple of years have been incredible.

"I think they have shocked and surprised, in a good way, a lot of the rugby-playing world. It is great to see and it is only going to add to an even more exciting game at the weekend, and we look forward to the challenges that that brings.

"Japanese rugby has gone from strength to strength and you don't have to ask much further than the Irish and Scottish players in this squad, who know about the damage they did to us in the 2019 World Cup."

'Our goals are aligned'

The Lions squad have been taking part in a training camp in Jersey

Saturday's pre-tour match, which is being played for the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup, will be the first-ever encounter between the Lions and the Brave Blossoms.

It will act as a curtain-raiser for head coach Warren Gatland's side before they begin their tour of South Africa, where they will play the Springboks in three Test matches - on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August.

The Murrayfield encounter will also be just the third time the Lions have played a Test in the UK, and Henderson has sensed an excitement in the squad to deliver a strong performance.

"We had a huge training week last week and a lot of the guys are definitely attempting to put their best foot forward to ensure the coaching staff would be able to fight their corner in the selection process," he continued.

"I think everyone at the minute is just dying to get the first game underway and are looking forward to this first match week.

"I do think everyone is aligned in their goals, I don't feel like we are fighting for places at the moment. I feel like we are working well together to aid the team that is going to take to the field at Murrayfield."

Henderson can't play 'trump card'

On the subject of competition for places within the Lions squad, Henderson said the fact that four of the current second rows - captain Alun Wyn Jones, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje and himself - were also selected in 2017 is a measure of the strength in depth.

"Any experience that you might hold as a trump card from being on the last tour - all those guys hold that too," he added.

"At the minute it is just about getting everyone on the same page and making sure that everyone understands the way we want the team to play and the way we want the team to work.

"Match performances will then definitely dictate how selection goes later in the tour, so it will be interesting, but at the minute it is exciting and enjoyable."

Lions head coach Gatland will name the team to play Japan on Tuesday.