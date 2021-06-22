Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi earned the last of his 43 England caps in March 2020

Centre Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from the England squad before their summer Tests as his injury woes continue.

He suffered a hamstring injury during Sale's Premiership semi-final defeat by Exeter on Saturday.

After being assessed by club medics, he has not joined up with England before Sunday's 'A' fixture with Scotland in Leicester, and July's Tests with the USA and Canada at Twickenham.

Northampton's Fraser Dingwall has been called up in his place.

Tuilagi had just returned from a long-term Achilles problem, which ruled him out of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

And although England boss Eddie Jones named him in his training squad over the weekend, he will now have to wait until the autumn at the earliest to make his first international appearance since March 2020.