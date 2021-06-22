Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Care and Mike Brown have been at Harlequins for 15 and 16 seasons respectively

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care says Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter will be emotional for the club.

Quins beat Bristol Bears 43-36 in a thrilling semi-final to reach their first final since 2012.

"You've got a load of lads in our group that are moving. There's an emotional tie in that," Care told BBC 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"People like Mike Brown, we want to send him off with a winner's medal. We wouldn't be in this final without him."

Brown, who has been at Harlequins since he made his Premiership debut in 2005, will join Newcastle Falcons at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old's Quins career was brought to an abrupt end after he was handed a six-week ban following a red card for stamping on Wasps' Tommy Taylor last May.

"It will be really easy for us to go to Twickenham on Saturday and give it a crack and go: 'Look how far we've come. What a season [we've had] with everyone writing us off,'" added Care.

"I am not having that and a lot of the boys aren't having that. This is the year to win the Premiership. I'm not getting any younger.

"I will do whatever I can to help the boys lift the trophy this weekend."

Defending champions Exeter beat Sale 40-30 in the other semi-final to reach a sixth consecutive Premiership final.

"We're massive underdogs. We know that," continued the 34-year-old. "But we're going to embrace it and give it our absolute all to try to make some unbelievable history."

Care was part of the Harlequins 2012 side who beat Leicester Tigers 30-23 to lift the club's only Premiership title.

"We're going to Twickenham, our second home. We have the walk over from The Stoop, which felt so special nine years ago. We get to do that again."