Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Cooke is a former Ireland Under-20 international

London Irish back row Jack Cooke has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old came through the Exiles' academy, making his debut against Bath on the final day of the 2017-18 season.

He has since made 26 appearances for Irish and skippered the club on a number of occasions since September 2020.

The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

"I'm delighted to be staying at London Irish," Cooke told the club's website. external-link

"I have played for Irish for my entire career, so it was a no-brainer to continue on the journey here.

"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to be a part of it."