Alex Cuthbert won the last of his 47 Wales caps against Georgia in November 2017

Alex Cuthbert will return to Wales this summer with the 47-times-capped wing joining Ospreys on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old's three years at Exeter Chiefs will end after their English Premiership final against Harlequins on Saturday, 26 June.

"I am really buzzing about this now it's done and I can't wait to put that Ospreys jersey on and put my best foot forward," said Cuthbert.

He will also be available for Wales selection again.

When Cuthbert left Cardiff Blues for Exeter for 2018-19 his Wales career halted because of the nation's eligibility rules - falling short of the 60 caps needed to play for Wales while abroad.

But he will be free to pursue more international caps after joining Ospreys.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Alex is a proven performer at the highest level and he will bring with him his experience of playing Test rugby and experience with a team that has a proven winning mentality, having been Premiership and European Champions in 2020."

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions team-mates Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and George North are among the familiar faces Cuthbert will join at Liberty Stadium.

"This is a really good opportunity to come back to Wales and speaking to Toby I really like the direction he wants to take the team," said Cuthbert.

"I believe I can add quite a lot to the team and joining the Ospreys was just an exciting prospect and one I couldn't turn down.

"They have world-class players already at the Ospreys and I know Alun Wyn, Tips and George from my time with Wales and the Lions. They have added to that list of players for the new season and, of course, my good friend Gareth Anscombe is at the Ospreys.

"Toby is building a team culture, and it's something I know and have experienced with the Chiefs, and that is something players and everybody can use to really thrive and achieve great things with.

"I know I have to knuckle down, work hard and prove myself with my performances on the pitch."

Cuthbert's imposing 6ft 6in, 16st 10lb presence helped him form a powerful wing partnership with North and the 2013 Lions in Australia.

He scored a Test try as Warren Gatland's Lions beat the Wallabies 2-1 in that series, and was also part of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam-winning team.