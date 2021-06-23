Liam Williams has played 71 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales full-back Liam Williams is intent on creating new British and Irish Lions memories after helping the tourists draw the 2017 series with New Zealand.

Williams will face Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday before the eight-match tour of South Africa.

The Scarlets back was the architect of an outstanding try for Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien against the All Blacks.

"I look at it every now and then but I don't want to live in the past," said Williams.

"I've been picked by the Lions again, which is an honour and a privilege."

Williams is one of three starters in the team picked for Saturday's pre-tour showdown with Japan at Murrayfield who were present for the first Test in New Zealand four years ago when the O'Brien try was created.

The tourists ultimately fell to a 30-15 defeat in Auckland before winning the second Test and drawing the final match of the series.

Williams has been given another chance to tour with the elite of British and Irish rugby players as he aims to retain the 15 jersey against the Springboks, with Scotland captain Stuart Hogg his main rival.

The 30-year-old is again determined to honour his own attacking instincts.

"You have set-piece calls and calls for phase play but at the end of the day you've got to play what's in front of you," Williams said.

"That for me is probably one of my strengths. If it's on to go, then we are going to have a go.

"We're looking to spread the ball as well, whether that be through the backs or even through the forwards."

Williams is part of the Lions' entertainments committee which is headed by strength and conditioning coach Huw Bennett, a former Wales hooker, and has set up a Fifa competition for the squad's gamers that will take place at their Jersey camp this week.

A more pressing concern, however, is learning the moves that will be used across the nine fixtures that comprise the 2021 itinerary.

"There's a whole new playbook. It will take us more than a couple of weeks to get that spot on," Williams said.

"I have been calling some of the calls we have with Wales, the Scottish boys have been calling some of their calls.

"It's exciting seeing a whole new playbook in team meetings, but to put that into practice it will take a couple of weeks.

"Every individual is completely different in how they learn. I could sit on a laptop for 10 hours a day and it just won't stick in so I need to be doing it on the training pitch."