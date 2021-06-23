Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hannah Jones captained Wales against Scotland in the Women's Six Nations

Hannah Jones returns to boost Wales Women in the coming weekend's Rugby Europe 7s Championship in Moscow.

It follows her disappointment at not being selected for Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics while Wales team-mate Jasmine Joyce will go to the Games.

Kat Evans and Angharad De Smet have also joined Wales' squad, who will be looking to build on their eighth-place finish at the Lisbon 7s.

Wales play Spain and Scotland in the first stage of the competition.

Head coach Warren Abrahams said it is great to have Jones back after her time in the GB set-up.

"Obviously she is bitterly disappointed not to be selected, as we all are for her, but the way she's represented herself this week is admirable.

"She has brought an extra edge to training which has really rubbed off on the rest of the squad."

Looking ahead to the weekend's fixtures Abrahams added: "Spain were runners-up in Portugal earlier this month and are strong contenders with a number of tournaments under their belt, while the Scotland game will be another opportunity for a great home nations battle."

Wales Women Sevens squad:

Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears), Alex Callender (capt, Worcester Warriors), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Angharad De Smet (unattached), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Katharine Evans (Saracens), Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), Jade Mullen (Harlequins), Kayleigh Powell (Bristol Bears), Shona Powell-Hughes (Gloucester-Hartpury).