Lewies was named Harlequins captain in November, taking over from Chris Robshaw

Premiership final: Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins Date: Saturday 26 June Kick-off: 17:30 BST Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio London, text commentary on BBC Sport website

Harlequins captain Stephan Lewies has described Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter as a "hell of a task".

Exeter Chiefs will be playing in their sixth consecutive final whilst Quins have not featured in the showpiece since they last won the title in 2012.

The South African said the final will be the "biggest one for me yet" having not won a trophy since he was 21.

Lewies was only made Quins captain at the start of the season and admitted: "It would be massive to lift that cup."

The 29-year-old explained that he has spoken to the team about the opportunity the final represents.

"So many guys go through their career cruising, you get to a semi-final and you're almost happy to take part," he said.

"There's some great players who played a whole career and didn't win anything at the end of it.

"These games don't come by every week. The boys understand just how big an occasion it will be on Saturday."

Harlequins celebrate their comeback win over Bristol

Marler asked Quins 'to believe' at Bristol

The 6ft 5in (196cm) lock helped lead the London club into the final following the biggest comeback in Premiership history in their semi-final.

They were 28-0 down away at Bristol, but eventually ran out 43-36 winners after extra time.

Lewies explained that going off the field at half-time in the semi-final he "could see their forwards were tired".

Once in the changing room Lewies turned to prop Joe Marler to join the half-time talk and said: "Marler spoke really well and we just asked the boys to believe."

Despite the incredible effort made to reach the final, Lewies said that whilst the semi-final will be a game "we remember for the rest of our lives... it's something in the past and isn't going to help us on Saturday".

Exeter are the reigning Premiership champions and will be looking to win back-to-back domestic titles for the first time.

"They're a world-class team and it's going to be a hell of a task" said Lewies. "But if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.

"We'll never say never after last weekend, but it will be hard to come back if they get a big lead."

'Group effort' behind Quins success

On a personal level, Lewies spoke about following in the footsteps of the great Harlequins captains including Will Carling, Jason Leonard, Andre Vos and Chris Robshaw.

"It's a huge honour being Quins captain, but it's a group effort," he added.

He explained when he was offered the captaincy he did not accept it straight away, choosing to speak with senior players Danny Care, Mike Brown and Joe Marler, saying he would not accept it if they did not back him.

He also credits the contribution of Quins number eight Alex Dombrandt, who has captained the team during Lewies' injuries this season, and the rise of fly-half Marcus Smith as a leader.

He described the leadership group at the club as the "spine" of the team, with a healthy blend of youth and experience.

Lewies won one Springbok cap in 2014 and described playing for his country as a "dream".

However, he recognises that the reigning world champions have "some of the best locks in the world" and that "it shouldn't be easy to put on a Springbok jersey".

"If I put in the performances and I work hard enough and they recognise that, that would be a dream come true again," he said.