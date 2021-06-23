Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tipuric's sole Test cap for the Lions came as a replacement in the decisive third Test against Australia in 2013

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric has come into the British and Irish Lions side to play Japan on Saturday after Scotland's Hamish Watson was ruled out by a training-ground concussion.

Tipuric, 31, comes into the side from outside the original 23-man squad.

Watson, who was set to make his first appearance for the Lions, will be cleared to play again once he passes a series of medical tests.

The Scot was named as the 2021 Six Nations player of the tournament.

Tipuric has been selected for his third Lions trip after being part of the squad that beat Australia in 2013 and drew with New Zealand in 2017.

The Welshman is the obvious candidate to step in with England's Tom Curry, the other specialist open-side flanker, only having joined the squad after Sale's Premiership semi-final defeat by Exeter on Saturday.

Sam Simmonds, another back-row option, is still with Exeter preparing for the final.

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Adams, Henshaw, Aki, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Murray; Sutherland, Owens, Fagerson, Henderson, AW Jones (c), Beirne, Tipuric, Conan

Replacements: George, W Jones, Furlong, Lawes, Faletau, Price, Farrell, A Watson.