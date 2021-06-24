Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales Under-20s celebrate a Six Nations win against Italy on 19 June

Wales Under-20s head coach Ioan Cunningham has named an unchanged starting side for the Six Nations match against Ireland (20:00 BST).

There are two changes on the bench from the team that defeated Italy 25-8 in the opening match in Cardiff.

Exeter Chiefs' Christ Tshiunza and Ospreys' Rhys Thomas replace Tristan Davies and Evan Lloyd.

"We're hoping to build from cohesion created against Italy," said Cunningham.

"As a group we haven't played many games so it's a good opportunity for those guys who deserve to back it up with a second opportunity."

Ireland defeated Scotland in their opening game.

"It's going to be a different type of challenge this week with the kicking threat they have got and their forwards like to carry though the defence so we have really got to step up this week," added Cunningham.

England host Scotland in the opening match (14:00 BST) of the triple-headers before Italy play France (17:00 BST).

There will be a small crowd of just over 100 people at the Arms Park that will be made up of players families but no general public admission.

Wales Under-20s: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff); Dan John (Exeter Chiefs), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Carrick McDonough (Dragons); Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Harri Williams (Scarlets); Garyn Phillips (Ospreys), Efan Daniel (Cardiff), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Joe Peard (Dragons), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Mann (Cardiff, capt), Harri Deaves (Ospreys), Carwyn Tuipulotu (Scarlets).

Replacements: Oliver Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff), Lewys Jones (Nevers), James Fender (Ospreys), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff Blues), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Will Reed (Dragons), Tom Florence (Ospreys) Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd), Eddie James (Scarlets), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys).