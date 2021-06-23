Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tadhg Furlong takes Zander Fagerson's place in the Lions team

British and Irish Lions v Japan Date: Saturday 26 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Zander Fagerson has become the second Scotland player to pull out of the British and Irish Lions side to face Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

A back spasm means Fagerson's place at tight-head will be taken by Ireland's Tadhg Furlong.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric came into the back row after Hamish Watson was ruled out by a concussion.

"It's a shame for Zander not to be able to run out at Murrayfield as a Lion," said head coach Warren Gatland.

"But he's not quite 100%. He'll get a chance to start in the next two games and stake a claim for a Test spot in South Africa, so it's not worth the risk."

England's Kyle Sinckler, who missed out on the original squad but was called up to replace the injured Andrew Porter, takes Furlong's place on the bench.

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Adams, Henshaw, Aki, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Murray; Sutherland, Owens, Furlong, Henderson, AW Jones (c), Beirne, Tipuric, Conan

Replacements: George, W Jones, Sinckler, Lawes, Faletau, Price, Farrell, A Watson.