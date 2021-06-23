Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Lewis Carmichael was nearing 50 appearances for Edinburgh

Scotland and Edinburgh second row Lewis Carmichael has retired from playing aged 26 after "a number of concussions over a short period of time".

The lock forward played 47 Edinburgh games over five years and won two Scotland caps in 2018.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill described Carmichael as "a good man" who had "given a lot" to the club.

"I'm obviously gutted I'll no longer be playing professional rugby," Carmichael told Edinburgh's website.

"But I know it's the right decision having discussed my situation with a number of specialists and the medical teams at both Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby.

"I've taken the decision to retire following advice from my medical advisers having sustained a number of concussions over a short period of time."