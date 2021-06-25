Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland have lost nine players for Sunday's A international against England after one member of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The other eight were close contacts and have been ruled out of the game at Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, because of the need to self-isolate.

Scottish Rugby, who have not identified the player, say the fixture "is still scheduled to go ahead as planned".

However, the announcement of the team has been delayed until Saturday.

Five players have been added as replacements after travel to Leicester was postponed on Thursday.

Joining the squad are Wasps scrum-half Ben Vellacott, Saracens lock Callum Hunter-Hill and Edinburgh centre George Taylor, plus two from Glasgow Warriors - prop D'Arcy Rae and centre Stafford McDowall.