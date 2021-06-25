Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ben Carter has made five Wales under-20 appearances

Wales new boy Ben Carter says it was nice to be compared to Alun Wyn Jones.

The Dragons lock is one of six uncapped players in Wayne Pivac's squad for July Tests against Canada and Argentina.

The 20-year-old only made his debut for Dragons in November, but has been talked up as a long-term replacement for Jones by Pivac earlier this month.

"Yeah, it is a really nice thing to hear and a nice thing to say because we all know what sort of player Alun Wyn is," said Carter.

"He is one of the best but I am just in the camp giving it a good crack and doing my own thing here."

Pivac did not tone down his praise of the Dragons forward when he addressed the media from a training camp in north Wales this week.

It points towards Carter making his debut this summer, potentially in the Test against Canada on 3 July at the Principality Stadium, which will have 8,200 supporters in attendance.

After making his Dragons debut in the behind-closed-doors era, the second row has not played a senior match in front of a crowd and his family have not had the chance to watch him live since the coronavirus pandemic started.

"It would be amazing to play in front of fans," he added.

"I was lucky enough to play in the Principality Stadium for the Dragons.

"We had three games there so that was really exciting and I was just in awe of the stadium let alone if there were fans in there.

"Also I am looking forward, should I get the chance, to my family being there to watch because they rarely miss a game.

"I don't think my dad ever missed a game but he hasn't been able to see me play for the Dragons yet so that would be really nice."